ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has died from his injuries nearly a week after he was stabbed outside his Rosedale home in an unprovoked attack, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.
Cody Mulligan died Thursday afternoon at an area hospital. Police said he walked out of his home in the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue around 4:30 p.m. at the same time that 47-year-old James John Marchsteiner, III, was walking by on the sidewalk.
James Marchsteiner III Charged With Attempted Murder In Rosedale Stabbing
Marchsteiner began yelling at Mulligan before running up to him and stabbing him multiple times, police said. They did not say what led Marchsteiner to start yelling.
Police arrested Marchsteiner at the scene and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. He’s being held without bail.
The department said it and the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will discuss whether to add a first-degree murder charge in the wake of Mulligan’s death.