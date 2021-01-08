BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University plans to resume some in-person learning for the spring semester, the university said Friday.
Under the plan, the spring semester will begin on January 25, with classes remaining online until February 1. After that, the university said, classes can move to in-person learning.
Some classes will stay online or remote.
Residence hall move-in will begin January 16, and the university expects most students will be in Baltimore by January 22.
“This plan, along with the one-week delay in the in-person component of Homewood undergraduate classes, will allow at least two weeks between the holidays and arrival on campus and will ensure that all undergraduates meet the requirement of at least two negative tests, appropriately spaced apart, before taking part in on-campus instruction or other activities,” the university said in a message to students Friday.
