Roughly 6,700 Fans Will Be Able To Watch Saturday's Ravens-Bills Game In PersonAround 6,700 fans will be able to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills this Saturday in New York, the Bills said Monday.

Ravens' Coach John Harbaugh Says Win Over Titans 'May Be Best Win I've Ever Been Associated With'The Ravens coach said after Sunday's game that it might be the best win that he's ever had considering what it meant to overcome the Titans.

Ravens To Face Bills After To 20-13 Win Over Titans, Lamar Jackson Wins His First Playoff GameLamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Ravens Flagged For Dancing On Tennessee Titans Logo After Marcus Peters' InterceptionAfter cornerback Marcus Peters' interception in the last quarter, he stomped and danced all over the Titans logo, with many of his teammates joining in.