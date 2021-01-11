COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DAYTON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Howard County Monday afternoon, the county’s police department said.

The crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Route 32 around a mile north of Linden Church Road.

Police said a man died at the scene and his passenger, a woman, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 32 remains closed in the area; the cause of the crash is under investigation.

