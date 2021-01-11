WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Several Washington DC attractions along the National Mall, including tours of Washington Monument, are temporarily closed due “to credible threats to visitors and park resources” ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” Superintendent Jeffrey P. Reinbold of the National Mall and Memorial Parks said in an alert. “This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”
The National Park Services is suspending tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 22 through Jan. 24. NPS may also temporarily close public access to roadways, parking area and restrooms within the National Mall area to “public safety and park resources.”
The National Mall has been a part of presidential inaugurations for over 2 centuries. Each one was different, but all embody the democratic transfer of power. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 inauguration will have to meet unique challenges. Get updates: https://t.co/O4TJABnXtw pic.twitter.com/nSybC6jyLq
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) January 9, 2021
NPS is also limiting athletic activities and previous closed public access to Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument and Old Post Office Tower are already in effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Nov. 23, 2020.
A number of concession stands remain closed along the Mall including food and beverage kiosks located at Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Constitution Gardens, and on the Mall at the National Museum of Natural History and the Carousel (near the Smithsonian Castle), East Potomac Golf Course clubhouse (including restrooms) and the Tidal Basin Paddle Boats.
They America’s National Parks retail stores are open at Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial and Washington Monument.
Local, state and federal police agencies are amping up security along the National Mall after a mob of pro-Trump supported stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. A 7-foot-tall non-scalable fence currently surrounds the U.S. Capitol and is expected to remain for a month.
