COVID IN MD:4th Consecutive Day Of Over 3K New Cases As Hospitalizations Set New High
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC news, Local TV, National Park Service, Security, Talkers, U.S. Capitol riots, Washington DC protests, Washington Monument

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Several Washington DC attractions along the National Mall, including tours of Washington Monument, are temporarily closed due “to credible threats to visitors and park resources” ahead of the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump begin to gather on the lawn around the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” Superintendent Jeffrey P. Reinbold of the National Mall and Memorial Parks said in an alert. “This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”

The National Park Services is suspending tours of the Washington Monument beginning Jan. 22 through Jan. 24. NPS may also temporarily close public access to roadways, parking area and restrooms within the National Mall area to “public safety and park resources.”

CRISIS AT THE CAPITOL:

NPS is also limiting athletic activities and previous closed public access to Ford’s Theatre National Historic Site, Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument and Old Post Office Tower are already in effect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Nov. 23, 2020.

A number of concession stands remain closed along the Mall including food and beverage kiosks located at Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Constitution Gardens, and on the Mall at the National Museum of Natural History and the Carousel (near the Smithsonian Castle), East Potomac Golf Course clubhouse (including restrooms) and the Tidal Basin Paddle Boats.

They America’s National Parks retail stores are open at Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial and Washington Monument.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 27: The Washington Monument is seen at the end the frozen Reflecting Pool as the sun rises on December 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Millions of Americans lost unemployment benefits today, which they were depending on for support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. President Donald Trump has yet to sign the stimulus relief bill that was passed by overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate last week. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Local, state and federal police agencies are amping up security along the National Mall after a mob of pro-Trump supported stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. A 7-foot-tall non-scalable fence currently surrounds the U.S. Capitol and is expected to remain for a month.

 

Comments