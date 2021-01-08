WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department is seeking information related to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.
They are looking for help identifying people who instigated the violence in Washington D.C.
DC Police released images of some of the rioters.
Person Of Interest US Capitol RiotsPolice in the nation's capital have released photos of persons of interest who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Credit: Metro Police
Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said photos of the rioters were shared with area hotels, businesses and regional airport authorities.
“As we speak, we have members of the Metropolitan Police Department that are scouring the area hotels, businesses, etc. trying to identify some of these individuals that still may be taking up residence in our within our city,” Contee said during a press conference Thursday.
The FBI Washington Field Office said it is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for planting a suspected pipe bomb found Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, Metropolitan Police said they have gotten around 17,000 tips in the case.
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, a political science professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, said it’s important to track the suspects down.
“Anytime there’s an assault like this on a democratic process, a government institution or endanger officers like we saw Capitol Police be endangered, it’s important to hold those accountable,” Davis said. “Otherwise, it’s just going to keep happening.”
Davis said he believes once in custody, the suspects arrested could face much worse.
“I think this is one of the crimes that could be charged here, and that doesn’t just criminalize the attempt to overthrow the government, it also criminalizes delaying the execution of federal law by force or taking possession of the federal property by force, and it seems to be clear that took place,” he said.
A violent mob stormed the Capitol just before 3 p.m. while lawmakers were working to affirm the results of the U.S. presidential election. The group of Trump supporters was there for a “Save America” rally. It was just hours after President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of protesters at the Ellipse.
PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Clash With Police
“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.”
According to a press release from the FBI, they are “accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.”
“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the press release stated. “Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”
Those who wish to report information to the FBI can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation. You can also call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411. Information can be provided anonymously.
This story was first published on January 7, 2021.
Main stream media’s hypocritical voice can be seen in EVERY article related to yesterday’s event in DC. How many times will we hear or see the term ” violent mob ” repeated ? Watch how every MSM outlet will use this term over and over . Its their way of trying to program hatred toward anyone who is not on their side . Funny how that phrase was not used to desciribe the assualts on Police, the burning down of cities, the attacks on store owners and motorists, the destruction of neighborhoods, or the vandalism of countless statues over the last 4 years… to the left , that was “peaceful protesting”. Now we’re in for the real fall of our country with these two, the Mumbling Idiot and the Cackling Witch. My guess,… Biden is out within 6 months ,for one reason or another, and the Dems will finally have their manufactured Dream Team in place : Harris/ Pelosi .
So what would you call a large group of people who assault & injure police officers, break into a building, vandalize it and force the lawful occupants to abandon their jobs and flee?
They assaulted police & destroyed property…..are we supposed to use a different word because they were white? The problem was not Trump’s white nationalist “rally” it was what they did after it that was not a peaceful lawful assembly.
sadly this was a false flag by the corrupt FBI and the Capitol Police. They actually escorted bus loads of antifa and to the Capitol. Patriots filmed identifying them as ‘antifa’ and trying to stop their violence. Now FBI offering a reward? we have face recognition of the antifa gang. Why isn’t the FBI going after them? Cause Soros/Pelosi/Dems paid them off to riot. The swamp is self identifying the longer this goes on. Half of D.C. will have to arrested: D.C. Mayor, Pelosi, Cap Police, FBI who planted and then found their own bombs; Police murdered a woman in cold blood not an accident! This is a coup by the Dems who cheated on the election and are still scared Trump will arrest them. Well, look out, its coming!
Uh………….that mob walked there from the Trump rally Antifa had nothing to do with it, it was all people from the Trump rally, caught on cameras all over DC, walking from the Trump rally to the Capitol after he told them to.
Use some logic, nobody knew ahead of time (except perhaps some Trump speechwriter) Trump would say “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol” that was not planned ahead of time, even by him. It was not in any of the rally ads either. Funny that “we” did not include him, he went directly back to his secure bunker in the White House to watch it on TV
BTW Pelosi has a great alibi, it is called C Span, the House and Senate are on camera all day and lots of people can vouch for where they all were. She was sitting next to Pence LOL and why would any Democrat want to stop confirming Biden as the winner? Trumpers wanted to stop that not Democrats, not Antifa!
Almost every inch of DC is on camera, as footage is reviewed by law enforcement people will be arrested. It was all Trumpers. How would anyone but them have known what would happen that day? Nobody is foolish enough to believe any of your nonsense. Trump said lets go, and so they went……….
There is a photo of a pipe bomb suspect. Does that look like 5’5″ 80 year old Nancy Pelosi who was sitting beside Mike Pence at the time it was taken to you?
https://twitter.com/FBIWFO/status/1347387151890178048/photo/1
AS WE POST previous city antifa & blm rioters are being identified as D.C. rioters and posed as Trump Supporters in D.C..
Other than the usual ‘item hiding’ baggy dark clothing and full face coverings (which Trump Supporters DON’T DO) they wore MAGA Hats BACKWARDS.
It doesn’t take a Rocket Scientist
to realize who’s who but it takes
GROSS IGNORANCE to not spout FACTS.