By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland’s men’s basketball game against Nebraska set for Saturday is postponed.

This comes after positive COVID-19 tests among the Huskers’ program.

The schools and Big Ten Conference are working to find a day to reschedule.

Maryland is set to face Michigan next in Ann Arbor on January 19.

