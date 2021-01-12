COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland’s men’s basketball game against Nebraska set for Saturday is postponed.
This comes after positive COVID-19 tests among the Huskers’ program.
The schools and Big Ten Conference are working to find a day to reschedule.
Maryland is set to face Michigan next in Ann Arbor on January 19.
