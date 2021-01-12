WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials say the agency remains on high alert following the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.
TSA officers remain vigilant and are ensuring travelers are not carrying prohibited items. Federal Air Marshals continue to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew members and aircraft.
Travelers will notice addition law enforcement and K9 teams at the three DC airports — Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport.
“We have deployed technologies that enhance security screening and aid in the detection of prohibited items,” the TSA said.
The TSA will continue to screen travelers through security checkpoints and will compare passenger information to the “No Fly” and “Selectee” lists of the Terrorist Screening Database to identify known or suspected terrorists.