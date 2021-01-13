WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Seven people have been charged in federal court in connection with crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol riots in DC last week.
This includes two people from the DC area including Robert Keith Packer of Virginia, who was seen in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and Nicholas Rodean of Maryland, who was seen wearing a work badge while he was inside the Capitol.
The following are charged below:
- Robert Keith Packer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was arrested Wednesday in Virginia.
- Nicholas Rodean was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; one count of knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and one count of and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings. Rodean was arrested Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
- Aaron Mostofsky, was charged with one felony count of theft of government property. He was arrested in New York City on Tuesday.
- William Pepe was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority. He was arrested in Florida on Tuesday.
- Andrew Williams was charged with one count of unlawful entry of a restricted building and one count of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was arrested in Florida on Tuesday.
- Josiah Colt, of Meridian, Idaho, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Colt was arrested Tuesday in Idaho.
- Kevin Loftus was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Loftus was arrested Tuesday in Wisconsin.
Three others previously charged by criminal complaint have been indicted in federal court in the District of Columbia– Lonnie Coffman, Jacob Chansley and Mark Leffingwell.
Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage
Another, Richard Barnett, who was arrested January 8, was charged in an amended complaint Tuesday with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and one count of theft of public money, property, or records.
Other complaints have been submitted and the DOJ said Wednesday investigations are ongoing. Around 40 people have been arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!