FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A Frederick man is in custody and now faces federal charges after participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.
Nicholas Rodean was fired from his job after being photographed inside the Capitol while wearing his work badge.
The company, Navistar Direct Marketing, said in a statement that while they supported free speech, any employee demonstrating “dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others” would no longer be able to work there.
Officials said Rodean was arrested Wednesday morning. He’s scheduled for a virtual appearance in court at some point Wednesday.