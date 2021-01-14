BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Baltimore residents love dining out.

“I love Duck Duck Goose right behind us and I go to Kislings for wings,” a resident said.

But the lights are off in some of the establishments who make their living serving patrons meals.

A Baltimore judge on Thursday denied the Restaurant Association’s lawsuit to overturn the mayor’s dining ban on in-person dining.

#BREAKING A #Baltimore judge denies the Maryland Restaurant Association’s lawsuit to overturn Mayor Brandon Scott’s ban on in-person dining @wjz — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) January 14, 2021

“The ripple effect here is not just restaurants closing and people losing their jobs but people are losing their homes people having to pull their kids out of college that are now all of a sudden food insecure,” Alfred said.

Ashish Alfred is the chef and owner of Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point. The weeks-long shut down has been hard on his staff and business.

“50% to 25% indoor, outdoor, no dining you know our leases aren’t structured like that we still have to pay 100% of our lease,” Alfred said.

So the Restaurant Association of Maryland brought the mayor’s ban before a judge.

The city’s health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa testified Thursday, saying restaurants are high-risk areas for COVID-19 spread because a patron has to remove their mask to eat.

Restaurant owners think the blame is cast on them for something nobody can control.

“And now the numbers are up again, yeah, because people gathered for Christmas- why are we demonizing restaurants for decisions people made on their own,” Alfred said.

Customers can hope a middle ground can be found.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“In Baltimore, it’s warm enough I would feel very happy sitting outside at a table at a distance,” a customer said.

“I think at reduced capacity maybe,” another said.

“We really feel for the restauranteurs and our hearts are for them,” another said.

The lawyer for the Restaurant Association made the point that smoking at bus stops hasn’t been banned, but in-person dining has been. She went on to say the businesses are mostly frustrated that no research has been provided linking in-person dining to increased spread or cases traced back to restaurants.

Dr. Dzirasa said she meets with the mayor weekly about these types of decision and she plans to address in-person dining with him on Friday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.