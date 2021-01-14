BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will expand their in-person learning options starting Feb. 16.

According to city schools, more in-person learning options will be open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend elementary/middle school as well as 9th and 12th graders who attend both traditional and transformative high schools.

Since September 28, city schools has slowly expanded option in-person learning for priority groups of students. Families can decide whether they want to participate in-person or remain virtual.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

“The district knows there are groups of young people who desperately need the support they can only receive in person, growing numbers of our families want this option, and has proven it can be done safely,” school officials said in a press release Thursday.

Families with students that attend charter or contract schools, should visit their school’s website to see plans for in-person learning.

The expansion will be in three phases with kindergarten through 2nd grade beginning on Feb. 16, followed by grades 3 to 5 on March 1 as well as the 9th and 12th graders.

Families wanted their student to learn in-person should contact their schools directly.

A Virtual Family Town Hall about second-semester in-person learning will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 21 on Facebook and Twitter (@baltcityschools) as well as City Schools TV on YouTube.

City schools report there have been no transmission cases at their in-person learning sites and just one case of COVID-19 transmission at a meal site since Sept. 28.

To learn more about our Health and Safety Procedures, including air ventilation efforts, visit our Health and Safety Webpage at https://www.baltimorecityschools.org/safety-procedures.

