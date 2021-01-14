ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped by over 80 cases Thursday after a period of pandemic record-setting days earlier in the week.
Maryland added 2,948 coronavirus cases to its dashboard overnight, with 44 more Marylanders dying from the virus, the state reports. There have now been 317,815 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the state and 6,277 Marylanders have died.
The state’s hospitals now have 1,843 people being treated for the virus, with 425 in ICU beds and 1,418 in acute care. At this time, 29,123 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland for the coronavirus, with 9,443 released from isolation.
The statewide positivity rate is relatively unchanged, going down .1% at 8.43% on Thursday. The state conducted 43,826 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 11,783 tests coming back negative during that timeframe.
Vaccination efforts continue with first and second doses across the state. Maryland administered 13,508 first doses and 3,136 second doses in the last 24 hours.
The state now has vaccinated 178,415 people with first doses and 15,840 with second doses.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,814
|(164)
|0*
|Anne Arundel
|29,016
|(396)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|34,907
|(735)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|43,103
|(1,006)
|31*
|Calvert
|2,850
|(46)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,575
|(13)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,139
|(174)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,213
|(84)
|2*
|Charles
|6,957
|(131)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,732
|(24)
|0*
|Frederick
|13,836
|(209)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,665
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|9,926
|(178)
|4*
|Howard
|13,070
|(182)
|6*
|Kent
|892
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|52,842
|(1,167)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|61,516
|(1,128)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,058
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,948
|(94)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,047
|(23)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,441
|(12)
|0*
|Washington
|10,122
|(177)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,473
|(98)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,673
|(61)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(59)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|14,892
|(1)
|0*
|10-19
|29,454
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|58,464
|(30)
|1*
|30-39
|55,448
|(65)
|6*
|40-49
|48,930
|(183)
|4*
|50-59
|47,857
|(485)
|22*
|60-69
|32,074
|(982)
|17*
|70-79
|18,350
|(1,589)
|31*
|80+
|12,346
|(2,935)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|166,676
|(3,019)
|84*
|Male
|151,139
|(3,258)
|88*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|90,196
|(2,253)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|6,783
|(210)
|7*
|White (NH)
|106,595
|(3,082)
|89*
|Hispanic
|53,182
|(600)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|14,861
|(64)
|0*
|Data not available
|46,198
|(68)
|0*
Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:
By Region
|Region
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Baltimore Metropolitan Area
|92,602
|3.36%
|Eastern Shore
|16,955
|3.71%
|National Capital Region
|44,226
|1.85%
|Southern Maryland
|5,810
|2.81%
|Western Maryland
|8,535
|3.4%
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Vaccinations
|0-9
|0
|10-19
|979
|20-29
|23,751
|30-39
|36,342
|40-49
|34,869
|50-59
|37,730
|60-69
|28,060
|70-79
|9,687
|80+
|6,997
|Age not available
|0
|Female
|112,631
|Male
|65,488
|Unknown Gender
|296
y Race
|Race
|Vaccinations
|African-American
|27,659
|Asian
|13,746
|White
|110,627
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|699
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|378
|Other Race
|25,306
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Vaccinations
|Hispanic or Latino
|7,893
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|150,639
|Unknown
|19,883
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.