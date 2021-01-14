COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations dropped by over 80 cases Thursday after a period of pandemic record-setting days earlier in the week.

Maryland added 2,948 coronavirus cases to its dashboard overnight, with 44 more Marylanders dying from the virus, the state reports. There have now been 317,815 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in the state and 6,277 Marylanders have died.

The state’s hospitals now have 1,843 people being treated for the virus, with 425 in ICU beds and 1,418 in acute care. At this time, 29,123 people have ever been hospitalized in Maryland for the coronavirus, with 9,443 released from isolation.

The statewide positivity rate is relatively unchanged, going down .1% at 8.43% on Thursday. The state conducted 43,826 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with 11,783 tests coming back negative during that timeframe.

Vaccination efforts continue with first and second doses across the state. Maryland administered 13,508 first doses and 3,136 second doses in the last 24 hours.

The state now has vaccinated 178,415 people with first doses and 15,840 with second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,814 (164) 0*
Anne Arundel 29,016 (396) 14*
Baltimore City 34,907 (735) 21*
Baltimore County 43,103 (1,006) 31*
Calvert 2,850 (46) 1*
Caroline 1,575 (13) 0*
Carroll 6,139 (174) 5*
Cecil 4,213 (84) 2*
Charles 6,957 (131) 1*
Dorchester 1,732 (24) 0*
Frederick 13,836 (209) 8*
Garrett 1,665 (56) 1*
Harford 9,926 (178) 4*
Howard 13,070 (182) 6*
Kent 892 (28) 2*
Montgomery 52,842 (1,167) 44*
Prince George’s 61,516 (1,128) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,058 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,948 (94) 0*
Somerset 2,047 (23) 0*
Talbot 1,441 (12) 0*
Washington 10,122 (177) 3*
Wicomico 5,473 (98) 0*
Worcester 2,673 (61) 1*
Data not available 0 (59) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 14,892 (1) 0*
10-19 29,454 (5) 1*
20-29 58,464 (30) 1*
30-39 55,448 (65) 6*
40-49 48,930 (183) 4*
50-59 47,857 (485) 22*
60-69 32,074 (982) 17*
70-79 18,350 (1,589) 31*
80+ 12,346 (2,935) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 166,676 (3,019) 84*
Male 151,139 (3,258) 88*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 90,196 (2,253) 61*
Asian (NH) 6,783 (210) 7*
White (NH) 106,595 (3,082) 89*
Hispanic 53,182 (600) 15*
Other (NH) 14,861 (64) 0*
Data not available 46,198 (68) 0*

Here is a breakdown of those vaccinated in the state:

By Region

Region Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Baltimore Metropolitan Area 92,602 3.36%
Eastern Shore 16,955 3.71%
National Capital Region 44,226 1.85%
Southern Maryland 5,810 2.81%
Western Maryland 8,535 3.4%

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Vaccinations
0-9 0
10-19 979
20-29 23,751
30-39 36,342
40-49 34,869
50-59 37,730
60-69 28,060
70-79 9,687
80+ 6,997
Age not available 0
Female 112,631
Male 65,488
Unknown Gender 296

Race Vaccinations
African-American 27,659
Asian 13,746
White 110,627
American Indian or Alaska Native 699
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 378
Other Race 25,306

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity Vaccinations
Hispanic or Latino 7,893
Not Hispanic or Latino 150,639
Unknown 19,883

