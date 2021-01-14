ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is moving into the next phase of the vaccination plan, ahead of the state’s timeline.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday they will move into Phase 1b.
“The current state plan is to enter vaccination phase 1b at the end of this month, but in Anne Arundel County we won’t wait that long. It’s time for us to move to Phase 1b and start vaccinating our most vulnerable. And we are ready.” he said in a tweet.
Phase 1b allows seniors 75 and up, child care providers, teachers and congregate living facility staff and residents to be vaccinated.
“These are our most vulnerable and our most essential, and we are ready to start vaccinating them, starting with our seniors,” he added.
Anne Arundel County’s health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman will lay out the county’s plan for 1b vaccinations.
Any health care workers and first responders in Phase 1a who have not been vaccinated yet or are waiting for a second dose will continue to be vaccinated, Pittman said.