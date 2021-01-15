ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to over 320,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Friday, there have been 320,739 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 2,924 of which were added Friday.

Forty-five new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 6,322.

Five more Marylanders were hospitalized on Friday than on Thursday. The total sits at 1,848, of which 1,427 are in acute care and 421 are in intensive care.

The positivity rate fell from 8.43% on Thursday to 8.3% on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 6,352,475 COVID-19 tests have been conducted; of those, 2,691,673 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccinations, the health department reports 195,220 Marylanders — 3.2% of the state’s population — have gotten the first dose of a vaccine and 17,493 have gotten a second dose.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 5,839 (164) 0* Anne Arundel 29,358 (399) 14* Baltimore City 35,199 (739) 21* Baltimore County 43,403 (1,016) 31* Calvert 2,899 (46) 1* Caroline 1,608 (13) 0* Carroll 6,210 (175) 5* Cecil 4,267 (86) 2* Charles 7,022 (132) 1* Dorchester 1,759 (24) 0* Frederick 13,970 (213) 8* Garrett 1,689 (56) 1* Harford 10,027 (180) 4* Howard 13,195 (184) 6* Kent 904 (28) 2* Montgomery 53,283 (1,173) 44* Prince George’s 61,946 (1,134) 27* Queen Anne’s 2,099 (32) 1* St. Mary’s 3,998 (94) 0* Somerset 2,052 (24) 0* Talbot 1,458 (14) 0* Washington 10,306 (177) 3* Wicomico 5,531 (100) 0* Worcester 2,717 (63) 1* Data not available 0 (56) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 15,076 (1) 0* 10-19 29,735 (5) 1* 20-29 58,993 (30) 1* 30-39 55,907 (65) 6* 40-49 49,328 (183) 4* 50-59 48,294 (487) 22* 60-69 32,422 (988) 17* 70-79 18,519 (1,606) 31* 80+ 12,465 (2,953) 90* Data not available 0 (4) 0* Female 168,266 (3,041) 84* Male 152,473 (3,281) 88*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 90,919 (2,262) 61* Asian (NH) 6,867 (212) 7* White (NH) 107,828 (3,119) 89* Hispanic 53,573 (603) 15* Other (NH) 14,998 (64) 0* Data not available 46,554 (62) 0*

