BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Curbside recycling is set to resume in Baltimore on Tuesday, four-and-a-half months after it was suspended due to staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program was suspended on August 31 after the city’s public works department began to struggle with staffing for trash pickup. The department had a number of employees out due to COVID-19; at the same time, trash volumes increased by more than 20%.
“We’ve reached our breaking point,” Acting DPW Director Matthew Garbark said in late August.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘We’ve Reached Our Breaking Point’: DPW Suspends Curbside Recycling In Baltimore To Address Coronavirus-Related Trash Backlog
- Curbside Recycling Will Resume In Baltimore On Jan. 19
Since then, residents have had to take their recycling to collection centers at various locations across the city.
Those locations will stay open through February 27 with changed hours.
For more information, click here.