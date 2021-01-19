BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore City restaurants continue to rely on delivery services, the city council is taking another step to put money back into the pockets of small businesses.
They want to put a cap on fees charged by popular food delivery apps.
Services like DoorDash and Grubhub take a commission from restaurants that can be as high as 30-percent.
But under a bill just passed by a council committee, apps would not be allowed to collect more than 15 percent in fees.
It still needs to be passed by the full council.
