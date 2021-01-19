COVID IN MD:Positivity Rate Below 8%, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore City restaurants continue to rely on delivery services, the city council is taking another step to put money back into the pockets of small businesses.

They want to put a cap on fees charged by popular food delivery apps.

Services like DoorDash and Grubhub take a commission from restaurants that can be as high as 30-percent.

But under a bill just passed by a council committee, apps would not be allowed to collect more than 15 percent in fees.

It still needs to be passed by the full council.

