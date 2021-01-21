COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations drop, though still remain above 1,800 as the state adds 2,166 coronavirus cases Thursday morning.

There are 46 less people hospitalized, down to 1,812 people. Of those, 424 are in ICU beds and 1,388 are in acute care.

Forty-six Marylanders died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 6,560. There have now been 334,519 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the state began tracking the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate is at 7.66%, dropping by .1%. The state conducted 37,628 tests in the last day, with 9,466 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Maryland is in its 1B vaccination phase with 294,974 doses administered. There have been 264,094 first doses put out, up 12,801 doses since Wednesday. There have been 30,880 second doses administered, with 2,761 more administered Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,993 (170) 1*
Anne Arundel 30,847 (418) 15*
Baltimore City 36,283 (760) 21*
Baltimore County 44,944 (1,051) 31*
Calvert 3,153 (51) 1*
Caroline 1,693 (14) 0*
Carroll 6,478 (179) 5*
Cecil 4,523 (94) 2*
Charles 7,412 (137) 1*
Dorchester 1,899 (27) 0*
Frederick 14,693 (221) 8*
Garrett 1,741 (56) 1*
Harford 10,541 (190) 4*
Howard 13,744 (191) 6*
Kent 964 (28) 2*
Montgomery 55,531 (1,212) 44*
Prince George’s 64,355 (1,166) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,218 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,256 (99) 0*
Somerset 2,127 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,555 (16) 0*
Washington 10,814 (192) 3*
Wicomico 5,878 (112) 0*
Worcester 2,877 (69) 1*
Data not available 0 (49) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 15,952 (2) 0*
10-19 31,195 (5) 1*
20-29 61,261 (31) 1*
30-39 58,110 (67) 6*
40-49 51,318 (189) 4*
50-59 50,476 (505) 23*
60-69 33,924 (1,024) 17*
70-79 19,304 (1,663) 32*
80+ 12,979 (3,072) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 175,452 (3,179) 86*
Male 159,067 (3,381) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 94,676 (2,326) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,217 (225) 7*
White (NH) 113,365 (3,270) 91*
Hispanic 55,417 (620) 15*
Other (NH) 15,665 (66) 0*
Data not available 48,179 (53) 1*

Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:

By County

First Dose Second Dose
County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated
Allegany 3,013 4.279% 194 0.276%
Anne Arundel 23,127 3.993% 2,494 0.431%
Baltimore 44,427 5.37% 5,670 0.685%
Baltimore City 25,587 4.311% 4,379 0.738%
Calvert 4,782 5.168% 197 0.213%
Caroline 2,245 6.72% 122 0.365%
Carroll 9,048 5.371% 893 0.53%
Cecil 3,311 3.219% 155 0.151%
Charles 3,359 2.057% 168 0.103%
Dorchester 1,999 6.261% 119 0.373%
Frederick 12,150 4.681% 1,226 0.472%
Garrett 2,016 6.948% 24 0.083%
Harford 12,304 4.817% 1,586 0.621%
Howard 16,153 4.96% 2,396 0.736%
Kent 1,012 5.211% 84 0.432%
Montgomery 35,228 3.353% 3,926 0.374%
Prince George’s 13,865 1.525% 1,964 0.216%
Queen Anne’s 3,014 5.982% 247 0.49%
St. Mary’s 6,385 5.625% 275 0.242%
Somerset 1,087 4.243% 157 0.613%
Talbot 2,813 7.566% 185 0.498%
Washington 6,678 4.421% 1,025 0.679%
Wicomico 6,230 6.013% 836 0.807%
Worcester 3,239 6.196% 433 0.828%
Unknown 21,017 N/A 2,124 N/A

 

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender First Dose Second Dose
0-9 0 0
10-19 1,444 71
20-29 31,902 4,073
30-39 48,025 7,363
40-49 46,906 6,439
50-59 50,941 6,344
60-69 38,361 4,452
70-79 21,461 1,043
80+ 17,053 1,095
Age not available 8,000 0
Female 161,612 20,880
Male 94,139 9,870
Unknown Gender 8,343 130

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose
African-American 40,135 4,545
Asian 18,633 2,922
White 161,480 18,297
American Indian or Alaska Native 930 155
Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 524 83
Other Race 23,773 1,970
Unknown Race 18,619 2,908

By Ethnicity

Ethnicity First Dose Second Dose
Hispanic or Latino 11,019 1,093
Not Hispanic or Latino 216,893 26,146
Unknown 36,182 36,182

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

