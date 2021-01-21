ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Hospitalizations drop, though still remain above 1,800 as the state adds 2,166 coronavirus cases Thursday morning.
There are 46 less people hospitalized, down to 1,812 people. Of those, 424 are in ICU beds and 1,388 are in acute care.
Forty-six Marylanders died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 6,560. There have now been 334,519 coronavirus cases in Maryland since the state began tracking the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate is at 7.66%, dropping by .1%. The state conducted 37,628 tests in the last day, with 9,466 testing negative.
Maryland is in its 1B vaccination phase with 294,974 doses administered. There have been 264,094 first doses put out, up 12,801 doses since Wednesday. There have been 30,880 second doses administered, with 2,761 more administered Wednesday.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases throughout the state:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,993
|(170)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|30,847
|(418)
|15*
|Baltimore City
|36,283
|(760)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|44,944
|(1,051)
|31*
|Calvert
|3,153
|(51)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,693
|(14)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,478
|(179)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,523
|(94)
|2*
|Charles
|7,412
|(137)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,899
|(27)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,693
|(221)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,741
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,541
|(190)
|4*
|Howard
|13,744
|(191)
|6*
|Kent
|964
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|55,531
|(1,212)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|64,355
|(1,166)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,218
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,256
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,127
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,555
|(16)
|0*
|Washington
|10,814
|(192)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,878
|(112)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,877
|(69)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(49)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|15,952
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|31,195
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|61,261
|(31)
|1*
|30-39
|58,110
|(67)
|6*
|40-49
|51,318
|(189)
|4*
|50-59
|50,476
|(505)
|23*
|60-69
|33,924
|(1,024)
|17*
|70-79
|19,304
|(1,663)
|32*
|80+
|12,979
|(3,072)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|175,452
|(3,179)
|86*
|Male
|159,067
|(3,381)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|94,676
|(2,326)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,217
|(225)
|7*
|White (NH)
|113,365
|(3,270)
|91*
|Hispanic
|55,417
|(620)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,665
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|48,179
|(53)
|1*
Here is a breakdown of who has been vaccinated in the state:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|3,013
|4.279%
|194
|0.276%
|Anne Arundel
|23,127
|3.993%
|2,494
|0.431%
|Baltimore
|44,427
|5.37%
|5,670
|0.685%
|Baltimore City
|25,587
|4.311%
|4,379
|0.738%
|Calvert
|4,782
|5.168%
|197
|0.213%
|Caroline
|2,245
|6.72%
|122
|0.365%
|Carroll
|9,048
|5.371%
|893
|0.53%
|Cecil
|3,311
|3.219%
|155
|0.151%
|Charles
|3,359
|2.057%
|168
|0.103%
|Dorchester
|1,999
|6.261%
|119
|0.373%
|Frederick
|12,150
|4.681%
|1,226
|0.472%
|Garrett
|2,016
|6.948%
|24
|0.083%
|Harford
|12,304
|4.817%
|1,586
|0.621%
|Howard
|16,153
|4.96%
|2,396
|0.736%
|Kent
|1,012
|5.211%
|84
|0.432%
|Montgomery
|35,228
|3.353%
|3,926
|0.374%
|Prince George’s
|13,865
|1.525%
|1,964
|0.216%
|Queen Anne’s
|3,014
|5.982%
|247
|0.49%
|St. Mary’s
|6,385
|5.625%
|275
|0.242%
|Somerset
|1,087
|4.243%
|157
|0.613%
|Talbot
|2,813
|7.566%
|185
|0.498%
|Washington
|6,678
|4.421%
|1,025
|0.679%
|Wicomico
|6,230
|6.013%
|836
|0.807%
|Worcester
|3,239
|6.196%
|433
|0.828%
|Unknown
|21,017
|N/A
|2,124
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|10-19
|1,444
|71
|20-29
|31,902
|4,073
|30-39
|48,025
|7,363
|40-49
|46,906
|6,439
|50-59
|50,941
|6,344
|60-69
|38,361
|4,452
|70-79
|21,461
|1,043
|80+
|17,053
|1,095
|Age not available
|8,000
|0
|Female
|161,612
|20,880
|Male
|94,139
|9,870
|Unknown Gender
|8,343
|130
By Race
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|African-American
|40,135
|4,545
|Asian
|18,633
|2,922
|White
|161,480
|18,297
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|930
|155
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|524
|83
|Other Race
|23,773
|1,970
|Unknown Race
|18,619
|2,908
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|11,019
|1,093
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|216,893
|26,146
|Unknown
|36,182
|36,182
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.