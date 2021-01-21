TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — At Baltimore County’s primary vaccination clinic, senior citizens are getting a shot to stamp out COVID-19.

“Very efficiently run. Nice job, everybody,” one Baltimore County resident said

“We have great-grandchildren and we want to be able to hug them,” one couple told WJZ.

It’s a well-oiled operation once you step inside.

More than 700 people move through the line every hour with less than a 15-minute wait from the door to the actual vaccine station.

Baltimore County’s Health Director, Dr. Gregory Branch, says the Maryland National Guard is supporting this facility with military precision.

“Baltimore County is not only ready to ramp up here, but we can also ramp up in multiple sites,” Dr. Branch said.

Healthcare workers, teachers, seniors and government workers are eligible to get their vaccine.

A group of Maryland National Guard airmen is part of a mobile vaccination team. They help vaccinate people who are signed up and help with organizing the flow of things.

“These vaccination sites need some extra bodies so we’re here to bring our expertise to help support the county,” Maryland National Guard Captain Ben Hughs said.

So far, nearly 5% of the Baltimore-region has been vaccinated. In Baltimore County 9,000 people will get theirs this week.

Ultimately, the Baltimore County Health Department wants to open other locations to vaccinate between 20,000 and 30,000 people when there’s enough to go around.

“The supply is very short and there’s a lot of demand out there,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

“The problem is that once you’re on the registry, it’s going to be a while before I get to you only because I don’t have the vaccine,” Dr. Branch said.

