LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A new program at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is using technology to let travelers at one security checkpoint know whether they are following proper social distancing measures.
The airport said the program uses light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors to measure peoples’ movements, including the number of people as well as speed and direction, to let travelers know when they need to space themselves out more. The system is installed at Checkpoint B.
“Our software solution helps BWI Marshall Airport improve their passengers’ travel experience and, more importantly, keeps them safe and gets them flying again,” said CrowdVision president Mike Cunningham, the company behind the pilot program.
BWI also uses LiDAR to monitor wait times at all of its security checkpoints.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.