ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fifty-seven more Marylanders have died from COVID-19 as the state reports more than 2,300 new cases Friday. The good news, hospitalizations were down again.
State health officials report 2,396 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases over the span of the pandemic to 336,915. However, hospitalizations are down by 44 cases Friday, meaning 1,768 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 424 are in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.5%.
Over the span of the pandemic, 6,617 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.
Nearly 52,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of tests to 6.63 million.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Maryland remains in phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 314,861 doses administered.
More than 16,000 received their first dose of the vaccine in the last day, bringing the total to 280,769.
Another 3,000 were given the second dose, bringing that total to 34,092.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,015
|(173)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|31,125
|(424)
|15*
|Baltimore City
|36,453
|(764)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|45,197
|(1,060)
|32*
|Calvert
|3,177
|(53)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,735
|(14)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,533
|(181)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,553
|(99)
|2*
|Charles
|7,470
|(139)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,908
|(27)
|0*
|Frederick
|14,817
|(225)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,750
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|10,649
|(191)
|4*
|Howard
|13,860
|(191)
|6*
|Kent
|982
|(28)
|2*
|Montgomery
|55,951
|(1,220)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|64,764
|(1,169)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,257
|(32)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,303
|(99)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,140
|(27)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,568
|(16)
|0*
|Washington
|10,869
|(200)
|3*
|Wicomico
|5,922
|(113)
|0*
|Worcester
|2,917
|(69)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(47)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|16,085
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|31,438
|(5)
|1*
|20-29
|61,643
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|58,501
|(68)
|6*
|40-49
|51,651
|(190)
|4*
|50-59
|50,855
|(512)
|23*
|60-69
|34,189
|(1,032)
|17*
|70-79
|19,457
|(1,678)
|32*
|80+
|13,096
|(3,096)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|176,722
|(3,211)
|86*
|Male
|160,193
|(3,406)
|89*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|95,336
|(2,336)
|61*
|Asian (NH)
|7,275
|(225)
|7*
|White (NH)
|114,359
|(3,312)
|92*
|Hispanic
|55,721
|(628)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|15,760
|(66)
|0*
|Data not available
|48,464
|(50)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.