COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, ICU Beds Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fifty-seven more Marylanders have died from COVID-19 as the state reports more than 2,300 new cases Friday. The good news, hospitalizations were down again.

State health officials report 2,396 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases over the span of the pandemic to 336,915. However, hospitalizations are down by 44 cases Friday, meaning 1,768 people remain hospitalized. Of those patients, 424 are in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate is also down to 7.5%.

Over the span of the pandemic, 6,617 Marylanders have died as a result of COVID-19.

Nearly 52,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of tests to 6.63 million.

Maryland remains in phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. A total of 667,275 doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 314,861 doses administered.

More than 16,000 received their first dose of the vaccine in the last day, bringing the total to 280,769.

Another 3,000 were given the second dose, bringing that total to 34,092.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,015 (173) 1*
Anne Arundel 31,125 (424) 15*
Baltimore City 36,453 (764) 21*
Baltimore County 45,197 (1,060) 32*
Calvert 3,177 (53) 1*
Caroline 1,735 (14) 0*
Carroll 6,533 (181) 5*
Cecil 4,553 (99) 2*
Charles 7,470 (139) 1*
Dorchester 1,908 (27) 0*
Frederick 14,817 (225) 8*
Garrett 1,750 (56) 1*
Harford 10,649 (191) 4*
Howard 13,860 (191) 6*
Kent 982 (28) 2*
Montgomery 55,951 (1,220) 44*
Prince George’s 64,764 (1,169) 27*
Queen Anne’s 2,257 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,303 (99) 0*
Somerset 2,140 (27) 0*
Talbot 1,568 (16) 0*
Washington 10,869 (200) 3*
Wicomico 5,922 (113) 0*
Worcester 2,917 (69) 1*
Data not available 0 (47) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 16,085 (2) 0*
10-19 31,438 (5) 1*
20-29 61,643 (32) 1*
30-39 58,501 (68) 6*
40-49 51,651 (190) 4*
50-59 50,855 (512) 23*
60-69 34,189 (1,032) 17*
70-79 19,457 (1,678) 32*
80+ 13,096 (3,096) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 176,722 (3,211) 86*
Male 160,193 (3,406) 89*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 95,336 (2,336) 61*
Asian (NH) 7,275 (225) 7*
White (NH) 114,359 (3,312) 92*
Hispanic 55,721 (628) 15*
Other (NH) 15,760 (66) 0*
Data not available 48,464 (50) 0*

