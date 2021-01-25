COOKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man was the latest Marylander arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Matthew Ryan Miller, 22, of Cooksville was arrested Monday morning and scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington DC Monday afternoon, the FBI confirmed to WJZ.
At this time no other details about Miller or his charges have been released by the FBI.
Miller is accused of being among a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol while lawmakers were working to certify the election results.
Five people died as a result of the violence, including a Capitol Police officer. More than 130 people have been federally charged in connection to the riots.
