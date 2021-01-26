COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Another Howard County man is in FBI custody after he was reportedly linked to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Ryan Bennett from Columbia turned himself into the FBI Tuesday morning. Bennett was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. Five people died during the assault, including a Capitol Police office.
Federal authorities have yet to share what Bennet is accused of doing while in DC.
He’s expected to have his first court appearance in DC Tuesday.
Bennett is not the first Howard County person to be linked to the deadly riots. Matthew Ryan Miller, 22, of Cooksville, was arrested Monday morning and scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon, the FBI confirmed to WJZ.
The complaint alleges a photo shows him in a black cowboy hat and Washington Capitals jersey discharging a fire extinguisher on the steps leading to an entrance to the building. He’s also accused of using a portion of a temporary crowd control barrier to climb up the wall of the western side of the Capitol plaza.
Several other Marylanders have also been arrested for the alleged roles during the assault on the U.S. Capitol. More than 130 people have been charged federally in the riot.