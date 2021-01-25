ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland expanded its covid-19 vaccination eligibility to phase 1C Monday.
That phase includes adults aged 65-74, other public health and safety workers as well as other front line workers like those with the U.S. Postal Service, those who work at grocery stores and in food production and manufacturing. Earlier this month, the state said it planned to move to Phase 1C in early March.
Counties will have some flexibility as to when they move to different phases as long as the elderly and most vulnerable are prioritized, the governor said.
Plans are also underway to open mass vaccination sites.
As of Sunday, 358,262 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state.
