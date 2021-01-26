WATCH LIVEGov. Larry Hogan Gives COVID-19 Vaccine Update
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials are lifting more coronavirus restrictions on county businesses, including restaurants.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said after promising numbers show a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

Pittman said an executive order Wednesday will allow restaurants and businesses at 25% will move to 50% capacity, while some businesses that are closed will now be able to to at 25% capacity. This change would be in effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

State restrictions — 10 p.m. closures, social distancing and not standing at bars — will still be in place. Pittman said that people should remain cautious and do take-out when they can as there is still a chance that numbers could go up.

