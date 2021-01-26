ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland has received over $219.5 million in federal funding from FEMA for coronavirus vaccine distribution costs.
The $219,525,981.17 award will give the Maryland Department of Health funding to deal with costs associated with emergency protective measures to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer vaccines to the public.
The Maryland Department of Health will provide personal protective equipment, other equipment and supplies needed.
It will support sites statewide through April 30, 2021.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.