BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Parks and recreational facilities in Harford County will begin a phased reopening process on Monday, County Executive Barry Glassman’s office said Tuesday.
The first phase of the reopening is set to begin Monday and will allow organized outdoor activities that are part of the independent recreation council and parks department to resume. All activities at Cedar Lane Regional Park can also resume Monday.
Beginning March 1, the second phase will allow outdoor activities like club sports that are not part of recreation council programs to start. Normal permitting processes will still be in place.
The third phase could begin as soon as March 1 but depends on when all county government employees have a chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials said the facilities have been closed since November due to the pandemic.
