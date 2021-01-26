ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — In December, Maryland’s unemployment rate decreased to its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Labor reports the rate decreased to 6.3%.
While Maryland lost 2,100 jobs last month, the state has recovered 65% of total jobs since the pandemic began, the state reports.
