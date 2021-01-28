WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A Maryland man is expected to appear before a judge Thursday.
Christopher Alberts, 33, was charged with carrying a gun and ammunition on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.
53 Charged, Including 13 Federally, Following Deadly US Capitol Riot
He appeared in district court earlier this month and was released.
Alberts is expected to be in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
