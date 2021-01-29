BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore City residents may have their COVID-19 vaccination appointments canceled next week due to “hundreds” of overbooked first dose appointments at the Baltimore City Community College mass vaccination site, officials said Friday.
The Baltimore City Health Department issued the following statement, saying, in part:
“Today, our COVID-19 vaccination team noticed hundreds of overbooked first dose appointments at our Baltimore City Community College mass vaccination site next week. Some Baltimore residents will now receive an email cancelling their first dose appointment, with instructions to sign up with an area health care provider.”
The Baltimore City Health Department said officials are working to confirm that this situation will not happen again.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.