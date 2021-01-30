WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after suffering injures during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, will lie in honor in the Rotunda next week, CBS News reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that Sicknick’s body will arrive at the Capitol on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. for a viewing ceremony for Capitol Police officers overnight.
On Wednesday morning, Congress members will have a viewing period, followed by a tribute from lawmakers.
Sicknick, a 15-year veteran of the department, was responding to the riots when he was struck in the head by insurrectionists. He returned to his office where he collapsed after suffering a stroke, according to reports. He was rushed to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
He joined the Capitol Police Department in July 2008 and most recently served on its first responder unit.
