TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Students in Baltimore County will be able to move a phased hybrid in-person beginning March 1, officials said Monday.
The school system said families will be broken into two cohorts based on their addresses, with one cohort having in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other going into the school buildings on Thursdays and Fridays. For the hybrid plan, students will have two in-person days and three virtual days per week.
Students in preschool through second grade will be able to move to the hybrid plan beginning March 1, as will students at day schools.
Beginning March 15, students in grades 3-12 with IEPs and students in some career and technical education programs will be able to move to hybrid learning, followed by students in grades six and nine on March 22 and the remaining students on April 6.
Students who want to continue learning virtually will be able to do so, officials said.
Most staff members will return to schools on February 16.
