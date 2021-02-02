BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Comcast is making changes to its internet services to help families relying on it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes less than a week after backlash from Baltimore City leaders over claims of price gouging.
Among the improvements, Comcast plans to increase the number of lift zones to 1,000 across the country and improve internet speeds for free.
Comcast is also committing $40 million in digital equality grants for cities.
