ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the second consecutive day, Maryland added fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, data from the state’s health department shows.

The latest data from the Maryland Department of Health Wednesday morning shows the state added 942 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, bringing the totals to 357,483 and 7,043, respectively.

Eighteen more people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,485. Of those, 1,124 are in acute care and 361 are in intensive care.

The dip in new cases could coincide with the winter storm that led some testing and vaccination sites to temporarily close.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate, meanwhile, increased again Wednesday to 5.96% from 5.79% on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 7,066,871 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 2,853,838 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccines, 573,131 vaccines have been administered. Of those, 471,591 — up 9,429 from Tuesday — have been first doses and 101,540 — up 9,969 from Tuesday — have been second doses.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,218 (188) 1* Anne Arundel 33,194 (467) 14* Baltimore City 38,194 (802) 21* Baltimore County 47,735 (1,125) 33* Calvert 3,446 (60) 1* Caroline 1,904 (17) 0* Carroll 7,017 (189) 5* Cecil 4,784 (109) 2* Charles 8,126 (144) 2* Dorchester 2,113 (36) 0* Frederick 15,759 (242) 8* Garrett 1,800 (57) 1* Harford 11,481 (209) 4* Howard 14,704 (201) 6* Kent 1,056 (35) 2* Montgomery 59,439 (1,276) 44* Prince George’s 68,490 (1,215) 28* Queen Anne’s 2,386 (34) 1* St. Mary’s 4,636 (107) 0* Somerset 2,268 (26) 0* Talbot 1,716 (24) 0* Washington 11,521 (227) 3* Wicomico 6,403 (130) 0* Worcester 3,093 (77) 1* Data not available 0 (46) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 17,454 (3) 0* 10-19 33,622 (6) 1* 20-29 65,016 (32) 1* 30-39 61,792 (71) 6* 40-49 54,609 (197) 5* 50-59 53,979 (537) 23* 60-69 36,432 (1,106) 18* 70-79 20,749 (1,786) 33* 80+ 13,830 (3,301) 90* Data not available 0 (4) 0* Female 187,541 (3,407) 87* Male 169,942 (3,636) 90* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 101,453 (2,447) 63* Asian (NH) 7,863 (246) 7* White (NH) 122,277 (3,576) 92* Hispanic 58,447 (657) 15* Other (NH) 16,793 (71) 0* Data not available 50,650 (46) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.