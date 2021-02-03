BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday that a COVID-19 mass vaccination site will open at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital on Friday.
The BCCFH vaccination site will be open by appointment Monday through Saturday.
Saturday vaccinations begin on February 13, officials said.
Vaccination is by appointment only, and no walk-ins will be permitted. Marylanders can register for an appointment at the BCCFH vaccination site online at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine.
Officials said due to a high volume of requests and limited vaccine supply, wait times between submitting a request form and receiving an invitation to schedule could be significant.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.