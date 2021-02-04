BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department released video Thursday of a suspect they’re trying to identify in a Christmas morning shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.
The shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Presstman Street. Police said officers got to the scene and found 18-year-old Peter Boikai unresponsive.
Boikai, who was shot in the chest, died from his injuries at Shock Trauma.
Homicide detectives need your help identifying this suspect who is responsible for the death of 18-year-old Peter Boikai. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (4100 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.https://t.co/ZYsYcKE0Nc pic.twitter.com/M4fS6t8wAE
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 4, 2021
Police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
