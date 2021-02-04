COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department released video Thursday of a suspect they’re trying to identify in a Christmas morning shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Presstman Street. Police said officers got to the scene and found 18-year-old Peter Boikai unresponsive.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Boikai, who was shot in the chest, died from his injuries at Shock Trauma.

READ MORE: 4 Shot, 1 Fatally, Christmas Morning In West Baltimore

Police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

