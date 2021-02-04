COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Down; More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A U.S. Marshal was shot while serving an arrest warrant in West Baltimore earlier Thursday. The suspect has died, police say.

Baltimore police responded to investigate at around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Mount Street.

Officials said at around 6:45 a.m., Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery. The fugitive then fired at the marshals, who returned fire. The fugitive was struck as well as a deputy U.S. Marshal.

WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos is at the scene and says there is massive police activity in the area. Neighbors told her they heard police activity around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

The deputy marshal has been taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. They are recovering from surgery, the U.S. Marshals Office said.

 

