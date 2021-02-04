BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A U.S. Marshal was shot while serving an arrest warrant in West Baltimore earlier Thursday. The suspect has died, police say.
Baltimore police responded to investigate at around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Mount Street.
Officials said at around 6:45 a.m., Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery. The fugitive then fired at the marshals, who returned fire. The fugitive was struck as well as a deputy U.S. Marshal.
WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos is at the scene and says there is massive police activity in the area. Neighbors told her they heard police activity around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.
#BREAKING: authorities confirm a U.S. Marshall was shot while serving an arrest warrant this morning in West #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/jnfrBZgMLe
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) February 4, 2021
The deputy marshal has been taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries. They are recovering from surgery, the U.S. Marshals Office said.
One deputy US Marshal was shot, transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries and is recovering from surgery at this time. The suspect was shot and has been declared deceased. We are gathering more details and will have further updates later.
— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 4, 2021
