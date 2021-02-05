BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland are expected to see accumulating snow on Sunday morning.
An area of low pressure will move toward the Gulf of Mexico, picking up some gulf moisture before moving up the East Coast.
Far southern Maryland could see some rain beginning Saturday night before mixed precipitation and snow move into the rest of the state by around midnight.
By around 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, the system will make its way out of Maryland.
Some areas could see five or more inches while others see very little. Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between one and three inches north and west of Baltimore and three to six inches south and east of the city.
Ahead of the system’s arrival, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the following counties from late Saturday night until Sunday afternoon:
- Anne Arundel County
- Baltimore County
- Calvert County
- Caroline County
- Carroll County
- Cecil County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- Harford County
- Howard County
- Kent County
- Montgomery County
- Prince George’s County
- Queen Anne’s County
- St. Mary’s County
- Sussex County
- Talbot County
