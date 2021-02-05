BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced Friday that the Baltimore City Snow Team will begin the pretreatment of roads in preparation for the potential snowfall Saturday night into Sunday.

The Baltimore City Snow Team will be closely monitoring weather and roadway conditions over the next 48 hours with a full deployment beginning at midnight on Sunday to plow and apply salt to streets as needed.

Maryland Weather: 5 Or More Inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of State Late Saturday, Sunday

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for continued inclement weather that is expected to affect the Baltimore region this weekend, officials said.

Parts of Maryland are expected to see accumulating snow on Sunday morning.

An area of low pressure will move toward the Gulf of Mexico, picking up some gulf moisture before moving up the East Coast.

Far southern Maryland could see some rain beginning Saturday night before mixed precipitation and snow move into the rest of the state.

Some areas could see five or more inches while others see very little. Total snowfall amounts are expected to be between one and three inches north and west of Baltimore and three to six inches south and east of the city.

Ahead of the system’s arrival, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the following counties from late Saturday night until Sunday afternoon:

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Carroll County

Cecil County

Charles County

Frederick County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

St. Mary’s County

Sussex County

Talbot County

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.