UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Despite the snowy weather, the state of Maryland said its mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will remain open Sunday.
The Six Flags location, at 13710 Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro, opened Friday.
State health officials said all vaccination appointments will be honored and proceed as scheduled.
Vaccines at the site are only available by appointment.
