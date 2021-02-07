BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here we go, Maryland. Another round of snow has arrived in parts of Maryland Sunday morning.

Fortunately, it is a weekend, which means many of us can enjoy a snow day and don’t have to be worried about being out on the roads.

TIMELINE: Snow, Wintry Mix Moves Into Maryland

We are gearing up for our second nor’easter in less than a week as low pressure develops off the North Carolina coast overnight, but it will be very different.

This particular storm will not last nearly as long as the last, so let’s talk about timing.

Precipitation will begin to move in from the south early Sunday. It could briefly start as rain but then transition to snowfall Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow will likely fall between 7 a.m. and noon as banding will likely develop during this time. As the afternoon wears on, snow will taper from west to east and should be out of here by 4 p.m.

A general 3-6″ of snow can be expected, based off strong forcing in the atmosphere.

The highest snowfall accumulations will be directly correlated to where snowfall banding sets up and the WJZ weather team will be monitoring this throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Sunday afternoon with a high around 40, so this will be beneficial for melting, prior to sunset. But, once temps fall Sunday night, and it will happen quickly, anything that melts throughout the afternoon will likely freeze, resulting in icy conditions.

Snow over western #Maryland and we've seen rain transition to snow in Frederick, Carroll and northern #Baltimore Counties. We'll see more places change over to snow over the next couple of hours. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/65JEsvFf34 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 7, 2021

Ahead of the system’s arrival, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and advisories for much of Maryland.

