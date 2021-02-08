BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The start of the Maryland Terrapins women’s lacrosse season will be delayed following positive COVID-19 tests within the Johns Hopkins team’s program, officials said Monday.
Sunday's game at Hopkins was scheduled to be the Terps' season opener but "has been postponed as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants," the Terps said in a statement.
Officials did not say how many positive tests were reported or whether any players were involved.
A replacement date has not been set.
The Terps are still set to take on Penn State on February 21.
