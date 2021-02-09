BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Council committee met with health officials Tuesday to investigate the problems plaguing the City’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

“I have lost sleep over this botched rollout. I am sick to my stomach,” Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer said.

The two sides discussed the hundreds of canceled appointments last week at Baltimore City Community College.

“Right now, there is no bigger failure in this rollout than the potential loss of life,” Schleifer said. “These vulnerable people that have been chalked up to technology issues. Please, please do the right thing and reschedule appointments for those who were canceled.”

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the hundreds of canceled appointments were because people made their appointment with a link they should have never received. It was shared with them by an unauthorized person.

“Issues with prep Mod are things we’ve brought to the state’s attention for weeks and they have largely gone unfixed,” Dr. Dzirasa said.

As of right now, only about 8% of the City’s population has been vaccinated. That’s below the state average.

“They’re also dealing with a lack of supplies,” Dr. Dzirasa said. “Unfortunately because of the scarcity at this time we cannot guarantee appointments.”

The meeting also addressed things like making sure residents are getting the vaccine instead of just those who work in the city and setting up mobile sites to help reach people who can’t get to a site.

Health officials said when it comes to fixing the issue with the website, they have brought their concerns to the state, but are still waiting for them to be addressed.

