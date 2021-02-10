BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory was issued for most of Maryland starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

That’s because another multi-day winter weather event is set to arrive Wednesday between 7-10 p.m. in central Maryland. This event could last anywhere from 36-42 hours.

The benefit of a multi-day event is they tend to be more manageable with shoveling and plowing.

The latest model runs are working to shift the heaviest axis of snowfall more south, so this could potentially bring some of the highest accumulations southern Maryland has seen in one storm all winter.

Models are agreeing on several things, including that it will snow and the general timing.

Snow will accumulate in two rounds: Wednesday night into Thursday and again Thursday night into Friday.

Given the uncertainty and divergence between computer models with snowfall amounts, the WJZ Weather team will be forecasting snowfall amounts for this storm in two parts.

At this point, it seems that central Maryland could easily see 2-4″ with the first round of accumulation.

The WJZ weather team will have a look at the snowfall forecast for round one tonight. Once we have looked at more computer model data, we will issue a snowfall forecast for round two.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact roads overnight and the morning commute.

Counties included in the winter weather advisory are: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Garrett, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot and Washington.

A winter storm watch is also in effect for Dorchester, St. Mary’s, Somerset, and Wicomico counties from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Those areas could see as much as 4 inches of snow.

February, on average, is the snowiest month of the year for Baltimore, and this year has proven to be no different. An active weather pattern continues for central Maryland as we monitor multiple waves of energy with the potential to bring us more snow.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.