BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wants to play left tackle, and with that unlikely to happen in Baltimore, he wants to be traded, according to reports.

Former Raven Torrey Smith told WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano that it’s been Brown’s lifelong goal to be a left tackle.

“Well in his mindset, he’s a left tackle,” Smith said. “but there are people in his phone who told him he couldn’t be a left tackle and that’s all he ever wanted to do.”

Ravens Tackle Orlando Brown Reportedly Wants To Be Traded; Should The Team Move Him?

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports Brown has been given permission to seek a trade, and multiple teams are interested.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

“Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him,” La Canfora said.

Brown is 6’8″ and weighs in at 360 points. He is the biggest player on the Ravens roster.

Brown was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a right tackle, then again this past season as a left tackle.

The left side is where Brown wants to stay, but the Ravens just gave Ronnie Stanley a $100 million contract to play there.

“He got the opportunity to do it,” Smith said, “and now it’s going to be taken away from him after everyone gets healthy.”

Smith said it’s a tough position to be in because if it were him he’d want to follow his heart.

“You’re talking to a guy that’s an ultimate team’s guy,” Smith said, “but it was a goal his father had for him and that’s bigger than money for a lot of reasons.”

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he wants to keep his young talent, like Brown, but this may be a case that calls for a deal.

If possible, DeCosta isn’t shy about making deals.

“We’ll be aggressive and we’ll be proactive and we’ll call teams,” DeCosta said. “I’m always wanting to listen. We made a lot of trades, I love trades. Sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t, but they’re fun. I think it’s one of the great aspects of this job is having the chance to wheel and deal and make some trades, especially if you can minimize the risks involved and get a guy that can help you win some football games. We’ll look at all that.”

The healthy return of Stanley is critical if the Ravens consider trading Brown.

Stanley suffered severe left ankle damage with a broken bone and torn ligaments mid-way through the 2020 season. That’s when Brown moved in to fill his position.