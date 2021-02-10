Hi Everyone!

So let’s not wait anytime and get right into the nuts and bolts of our upcoming, in just a short time, WINTER EVENT!!

What we know is this: it will be a long duration even from this afternoon through Friday morning. It will move straight from West to East over the whole state and that includes coastal areas. It will have two rounds of snow with mixed precip in between.

BUT, (isn’t there always a “but” in any snow discussion), BUT we are seeing changes in the end of event snowfall totals. Honestly, to me that is bothersome.

Maryland Weather: Snow Expected Over Another Multi-Day Storm Event, Advisories & Watches Issued

The GFS, Global Forecast System, had us at 12” of snow yesterday, dropped us to 9” of snow overnight, then at about 6:45 a.m. bumped us up to 13”. The storm is still maturing. Was the model saying with the drop from 12” to 9” that more mixed precip would tamp it down? Is the model now saying, by going back to 13”, there will be less mixed mess? Or is more moisture just going to give us more snow.

The radar images do not show it gaining tons of moisture from the Gulf, so just based on that casual observation this morning I would say less MIXED. Our high resolution futurecast is leaning that way. By noon I think that issue will come into focus to be honest.

Time will tell. If the story were crystal clear what fun would that be? Let’s sum this up in two words. It’s Winter.

MB!