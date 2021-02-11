ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Limited visitation will resume at hospitals and nursing homes across Maryland, state officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Larry Hogan cited lower COVID-19 metrics, including hospitalization levels over the last four weeks, dropping by 34% from nearly 2,000 to now 1,272 as of Thursday morning. It’s the lowest level since November 22.RELATED: Police Officers Involved In Shootout With Grocery Store Security Guard Dontae Green Identified; Body Cam Video Released
“We are pushing back against this invisible enemy, and we are making great progress,” Gov. Hogan said. “However we need to remain cautious and vigilant.”
UPDATES FROM GOV. HOGAN’S NEWS CONFERENCE:
- ‘We Need More Damn Vaccines’: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says Demand For COVID-19 Vaccines Will Continue To Outpace Supply
- Maryland Offers 1M COVID-19 Tests, ‘Unlimited Supply’ Of PPE To School Systems Until June As Gov. Hogan Continues Call For In-Person Instruction
- Gov. Hogan Says Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine, Made In Baltimore, Could Be ‘Major Breakthrough’ To Increase Supply
- M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Opens February 25, More Planned For Around Maryland
This will begin March 1. Each hospital will set its own policies, which the state says must be compliant with CDC guidelines.RELATED: TIMELINE: When Will It Snow Again In Maryland?
Nursing homes will be able to allow limited visitation as long as they have no active cases and have the proper testing protocols.
“The restricted visitation policies put in place were necessary to protect patients, families and hospital staff with a hard, limited understanding of the evolving COVID-19 threat. But we’ve always recognized this is yet another stressor on someone who needs hospitalization,” said Dr. David Marcozzi from the University of Maryland Medical System.
He added family members and care partners are a “critical component” to a patient’s recovery.
Watch Below: Gov. Hogan’s Full News ConferenceMORE: Maryland Weather: More Snow Expected Thursday Afternoon Into Friday
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.