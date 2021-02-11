ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As mass vaccination sites begin to open up around Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday they will have the capacity to vaccinate thousands daily- once they have the supply to do so.

The governor said these sites, which first include the Baltimore Convention Center and Six Flags America, are on track to serve more than 15,000 Marylanders in their first week, or 100% of their allocation.

Currently, residents from 22 jurisdictions have been vaccinated or are scheduled to get their vaccine. The appointments are prioritized for eligible Prince George’s County residents.

The M&T Bank Stadium will open up its site on Thursday, February 25. Appointments for the stadium site will become available sometime in the next week.

He also announced are finalizing more mass vaccination sites in southern and western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, ready to be open by next month as more vaccines become available by the federal government.

UPDATES FROM GOV. HOGAN'S NEWS CONFERENCE:

To get updates on the vaccine allocations, you can text “MDREADY” to 898-211. You can also learn more information on appointments at COVIDvax.maryland.gov.

“To the 2.1 million Marylanders who are currently eligible. We are simply waiting, every week, for more vaccines to arrive,” Gov. Hogan said.

He cautioned that all appointments will continue to fill up very quickly. He said the initial 10,000 appointments for the Six Flags site were all completely reserved within 20 minutes.

“We simply cannot schedule appointments for vaccines that we do not yet know that we will receive,” he said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.