BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Friday it will discontinue the operation of the Community Collection Centers located in each of the City’s 14 Council Districts.
The last day for residents to drop off recycling at a Community Collection Center is Saturday, February 13, the department said.
DPW successfully resumed residential recycling collections on January 19, following a nearly six-month suspension of services due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bureau of Solid Waste operations.
The Community Collection Centers began operation on August 31, 2020, to provide residents with recycling opportunities during the suspension.
From September 2020 to January 2021, residents dropped off nearly 3,220 tons of recycling at the Community Collections Centers located throughout the City, officials said.
