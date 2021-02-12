BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sick of the snow yet? Hopefully not because there’s wintry weather in the seven-day forecast three more times starting Saturday.

More snow fell in southern Maryland overnight adding to totals from Thursday morning. Although no more snow is expected Friday (just some flurries in the morning), a wintry mix is in the forecast for Saturday.

Friday is expected to be cloudy and cold with a wind chill in the teens. The high will be 31 degrees Friday, with a low of 25.

#mdwx TGIF all! A calm day,..finally. Cloudy and COLD, almost 15° below normal, but calm. (Does that count?) pic.twitter.com/lhfpaU0CMz — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 12, 2021

But, by Saturday another round of wintry weather is in the forecast.

Another area of low pressure will bring in a wintry mix. It is expected to fall Saturday into Sunday.

A quarter of an inch of ice from freezing rain is possible. The ice may create difficulties for travel.

Then, there’s a slight winter storm threat Monday into Tuesday and then again on Thursday next week.

WJZ’s Weather Team will continue to track each system.

