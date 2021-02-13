MARYLAND WEATHERWintry Mix In The Forecast. Tracking The Latest
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 1,159 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Saturday, according to data from the state health department shows.

As of Saturday, the state has seen 370,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,356 deaths. Hospitalizations fell by 33 to 1,192; of those, 876 are acute care cases and 316 are intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since mid-November.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 4.87% on Thursday to 4.76% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has had 7,429,742 tests conducted; of those, 2,921,351 people have tested negative.

Another 20,372 Marylanders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 625,782. A total of 231,226 people have gotten their second dose, an increase of 18,158 from Thursday.

A total of 857,008 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the health department.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,359 (193) 1*
Anne Arundel 34,448 (488) 14*
Baltimore City 39,345 (833) 21*
Baltimore County 49,233 (1,187) 34*
Calvert 3,565 (62) 1*
Caroline 1,987 (18) 0*
Carroll 7,313 (201) 5*
Cecil 4,932 (112) 2*
Charles 8,526 (149) 2*
Dorchester 2,230 (39) 1*
Frederick 16,366 (252) 9*
Garrett 1,829 (57) 1*
Harford 12,004 (220) 4*
Howard 15,238 (210) 6*
Kent 1,085 (37) 2*
Montgomery 61,518 (1,326) 44*
Prince George’s 70,818 (1,255) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,488 (36) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,893 (109) 0*
Somerset 2,346 (29) 0*
Talbot 1,787 (30) 0*
Washington 12,030 (237) 3*
Wicomico 6,609 (137) 0*
Worcester 3,187 (86) 1*
Data not available 0 (53) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 18,249 (3) 0*
10-19 35,064 (6) 1*
20-29 67,165 (34) 1*
30-39 63,816 (73) 6*
40-49 56,325 (201) 5*
50-59 55,881 (556) 23*
60-69 37,770 (1,160) 18*
70-79 21,536 (1,873) 35*
80+ 14,330 (3,448) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 193,940 (3,548) 89*
Male 176,196 (3,808) 91*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 105,423 (2,544) 64*
Asian (NH) 8,252 (252) 7*
White (NH) 127,344 (3,749) 94*
Hispanic 60,068 (681) 15*
Other (NH) 17,331 (74) 0*
Data not available 51,718 (56) 0*

