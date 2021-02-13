ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 1,159 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Saturday, according to data from the state health department shows.
As of Saturday, the state has seen 370,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,356 deaths. Hospitalizations fell by 33 to 1,192; of those, 876 are acute care cases and 316 are intensive care.RELATED: Maryland Weather: Wintry Mix In The Forecast For Saturday; Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of State
The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest point since mid-November.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 4.87% on Thursday to 4.76% on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, the state has had 7,429,742 tests conducted; of those, 2,921,351 people have tested negative.
Another 20,372 Marylanders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 625,782. A total of 231,226 people have gotten their second dose, an increase of 18,158 from Thursday.
A total of 857,008 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the health department.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,359
|(193)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|34,448
|(488)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,345
|(833)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|49,233
|(1,187)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,565
|(62)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,987
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,313
|(201)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,932
|(112)
|2*
|Charles
|8,526
|(149)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,230
|(39)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,366
|(252)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,829
|(57)
|1*
|Harford
|12,004
|(220)
|4*
|Howard
|15,238
|(210)
|6*
|Kent
|1,085
|(37)
|2*
|Montgomery
|61,518
|(1,326)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|70,818
|(1,255)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,488
|(36)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,893
|(109)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,346
|(29)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,787
|(30)
|0*
|Washington
|12,030
|(237)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,609
|(137)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,187
|(86)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(53)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,249
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|35,064
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|67,165
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|63,816
|(73)
|6*
|40-49
|56,325
|(201)
|5*
|50-59
|55,881
|(556)
|23*
|60-69
|37,770
|(1,160)
|18*
|70-79
|21,536
|(1,873)
|35*
|80+
|14,330
|(3,448)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|193,940
|(3,548)
|89*
|Male
|176,196
|(3,808)
|91*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):MORE: CDC Releases New School Reopening Guidelines
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|105,423
|(2,544)
|64*
|Asian (NH)
|8,252
|(252)
|7*
|White (NH)
|127,344
|(3,749)
|94*
|Hispanic
|60,068
|(681)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,331
|(74)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,718
|(56)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.